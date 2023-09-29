Senior Connect
U.S. 17 lanes reopen near Topsail Beach following crash; shoulder closed

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported that both southbound lanes of U.S. 17 closed near Topsail Beach following a crash at 11:26 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29.

As of 11:53 a.m., the shoulder remains closed, but the lanes reopened.

According to the DriveNC website, the closure is near Sloop Point Road.

The DriveNC alert asks people to follow the directions of on-scene personnel.

Updates will be provided as more details become available.

