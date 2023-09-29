Artist with autism creates drawings with words, facts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When you walk into the home of Carrie and Rachard McIntyre, colorful artwork fills almost every square inch of the home. But most notably, a lot of the artwork is created by Rachard McIntyre, a 44-year-old man on the autism spectrum himself.

“I like being creative, and I like bringing things to life,” said Rachard.

Being on the autism spectrum, Rachard’s mother, Carrie, says things haven’t always been easy. “There are times, he feels left out overall with his autism,” said Carrie.

But art is more than just a hobby for Rachard. It’s a way of life.

“I’m just so glad that he’s even expressing himself in this way. And it’s therapy for him to be able to talk about his artwork and display it and reach out to people. That’s therapy for him,” said Carrie.

Most recently, Rachard has found a passion for creating pieces with meaning. He researches a person, building, or event, and recreates the images. But instead of lines, Rachard uses words and facts.

“As I write stuff down, I get to learn about new stuff about them. Whether it’s the person or the landmark.,” said Rachard.

Some of Rachard’s more notable pieces created from words and facts include a 9/11 tribute, where Rachard depicted the Twin Towers, made up entirely of victims’ names; Michael Jordan’s biography; and a homage to Kobe Bryant.

Carrie says her son’s work, often leaves people speechless.

“When people see it right away, they say, I have chills,” said Carrie. Rachard has never been one to boast about his talent, though, she adds.

He calls it more of a gift.

“I’m very blessed that God gave me this gift. Because he sees me as smart,” said Rachard.

As Rachard’s biggest cheerleader, Carrie always encourages her son and others, to shoot for the stars.

“There should be no limit on beauty and things that are wonderful. There’s no limit,” said Carrie.

Both hope that one day, the world will know the name Rachard McIntyre.

“I’d like to spread it beyond to other places, maybe to other parts of the world,” said Rachard.

His mother added, “I want him to go as far as he can, or as far as he wants to go.”

