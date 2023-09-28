Senior Connect
YWCA retiring Women of Achievement Awards event after 38 years

The YWCA has recognized local women for their achievements in areas such as public service and...
The YWCA has recognized local women for their achievements in areas such as public service and professions for the past 38 years. WECT’s Frances Weller is a past recipient, winning the award in professions.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA of the lower Cape Fear region celebrated the last Women of Achievement Awards event on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The YWCA has recognized local women for their achievements in areas such as public service and professions for the past 38 years. WECT’s Frances Weller is a past recipient, winning the award in professions.

Frances Weller and Berth Todd, a Lifetime Achievement recipient, were the guest speakers at the last function at Wrightsville Manot, along with many recipients attending the event.

“We believe in equity for all. Our mission is to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice and freedom for all. And that is our focus and that’s why this event has been so important to us,” Velva Jenkins, CEO at YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear.

Nearly 500 women and teen girls have received the award. Jenkins says that while the awards has been retired, YWCA will find a different way to showcase the accomplishments of local women.

