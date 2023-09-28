Wilmington names new director of Housing and Neighborhood Services Department

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rachel LaCoe has been named director of the Wilmington Housing and Neighborhood Services Department, and she will begin on November 6.

Her role will be overseeing code enforcement, code compliance, and community development operations, including the city’s affordable and workforce housing programs.

“The City of Wilmington has developed a highly successful portfolio of affordable and workforce housing programs that provides pathways to homeownership and affordable housing options for many in our community. Together with responsive code enforcement, this department is a vital partner in creating thriving neighborhoods throughout the city. I am excited to lead, support, and work alongside such a dedicated staff, and strengthen relationships between the city and its neighborhoods and community groups,” said LaCoe.

LaCoe began her career at the Cape Fear Literacy Council after receiving her Master of Public Administration degree from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY. She has worked in public and nonprofit sectors for over a decade, and she previously worked at Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity and the City of Wilmington in community development.

She also worked in New Hanover County as a Community Planning Supervisor, where she managed the creation of a new housing division tasked with growing and retaining affordable housing stock and alleviating challenges associated with housing insecurity.

“I am delighted to have Rachel LaCoe take the helm of the Housing and Neighborhood Services Department. Her impressive background in workforce housing, community development, and local government administration will serve the city well as City Council continues to prioritize affordable housing and neighborhoods with programs and services that have such a meaningful impact on quality of life,” said City Manager Tony Caudle.

