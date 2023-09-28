Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Nov. 4 at Wrightsville Beach Park

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Walk to End Alzheimer’s event is set for Saturday, Nov. 4, at Wrightsville Beach Park.

All funds raised by the walk will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association’s research.

Registration for the day of the walk is at 9 a.m., and the opening ceremony and walk start at 10 a.m. Strollers are allowed, but skateboards, bicycles, inline skates and wheelies are discouraged.

You can also register for the walk online, which includes 1-mile and 2-mile walk route options.

