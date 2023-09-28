Senior Connect
Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Nov. 4 at Wrightsville Beach Park

Walk to End Alzhiemer's
Walk to End Alzhiemer's(weau)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Walk to End Alzheimer’s event is set for Saturday, Nov. 4, at Wrightsville Beach Park.

All funds raised by the walk will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association’s research.

Registration for the day of the walk is at 9 a.m., and the opening ceremony and walk start at 10 a.m. Strollers are allowed, but skateboards, bicycles, inline skates and wheelies are discouraged.

You can also register for the walk online, which includes 1-mile and 2-mile walk route options.

