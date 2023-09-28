Senior Connect
UNCW baseball coach signs contract extension

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW head baseball coach Randy Hood has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2028 season, Director of Athletics Michael Oblinger announced Thursday.

“Since my arrival last spring,” said Oblinger, “I’ve been impressed with Coach Hood and how he leads the program. Baseball has gained a national following by playing and winning against some of the top programs in the sport. Coach Hood has been a vital part of it from the beginning and we’re excited to have him at the lead of the program in the years to come.”

In Hood’s three full seasons as head coach, UNCW has finished first in the regular season twice (2021, 2023) and second (2022) in the other season. UNCW won both the Coastal Athletic Association regular season and conference tournament last season.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Athletic Director Michael Oblinger, Chancellor Volety, and the UNCW Board of Trustees for trusting me to continue to lead this program. I am passionate about what we’ve accomplished and extremely excited about where we can go. I’d like to thank my coaching staff as well as all the players I’ve been fortunate enough to coach over the years. I appreciate our great fans and community support and look forward to the 2024 season. ROLLHAWKS!!”

Hood, who has been with the program since the 2002 season, enters the upcoming season with a mark of 108-74 following last year’s record of 34-23.

