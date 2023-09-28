Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Thousands of air fryers recalled after several fire reports

They were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon from May 2019 through Oct. 2020.
They were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon from May 2019 through Oct. 2020.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Thousands of Secura air fryers are being recalled after several reports of the products catching fire.

The recall involves air fryers with model number SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E) with date code 1901, and model number SAF-53 (TXG-DS16) with date codes 1903 and 1904, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

They were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon from May 2019 through Oct. 2020.

According to the recall, a wire connection in the air fryer can overheat. So far, CPSC said Secura has received nine reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning and smoking.

Anyone with the air fryer can contact Secura for a $45 Amazon gift card or a free replacement of the Secura products listed on the company’s recall website.

To receive the gift card or replacement product consumers must provide their contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit with the power cord cut off and include information of the product’s date code located at the bottom of the product.

No receipt is needed to receive a replacement.

Editor’s note: The Secura company’s website was down at the time of publication of this article. Secura can also be contacted toll-free at 888-792-2360 or by email at customercare@thesecura.com.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident at Farley Rd and N Kerr Avenue
One person killed in three-car crash on N Kerr Ave.
NCDOT cameras show crews responding to an overturned truck alongside the roadway.
Crews respond to crash, truck rollover on U.S. 17 near Leland
Screen Gems Studios
Cinespace Studios buys EUE/Screen Gems studio in Wilmington
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’

Latest News

File - Mei Michelson prepares to watch a Netflix DVD at her home in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct....
Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service bows out as its red-and-white envelopes make their final trip
FILE - The shooter, a 32-year-old student from Rotterdam, wore a bulletproof vest, police said.
Dutch police say 2 people are killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam
Investigators recovered both the margay cub (left) and the jaguar cub.
Couple accused of trying to sell jaguar in Academy Sports parking lot after also selling margay cub
FILE - A smashed spotted lanternfly sits on the ground in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022....
Spotted lanternfly has spread to Illinois, threatening to crops and trees