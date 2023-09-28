Senior Connect
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 11

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!

On this 11th episode: Gannon remembers Hurricane Florence with reflections from the WECT News team from the “cutting room floor” of the recent special Hurricane Florence: Five Years Later. He also explores the link between distant hurricanes and rip currents. And test your autumn temperature knowledge with trivia!

