Pender EMS and Fire accepting applicants for recruit academy

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender EMS and Fire is accepting applications for an “earn while you learn” recruit academy set to start on Dec. 4 for anyone seeking a career in EMS or firefighting.

Recruits who take part in the program can acquire all credentials required to be an EMT-Basic or a Firefighter/EMT and will be compensated as full-time employees while receiving extensive training.

The academy will continue for approximately 7 weeks for EMT recruits and 21 weeks for Firefighter/EMT recruits. After training, they will have a job assignment waiting for them within the agency.

“We are looking for those who possess a strong desire to help others and serve their community by learning new skills and pursuing a career in public safety,” stated Assistant Chief David Dudding.

To be eligible, candidates must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, hold a valid driver’s license, pass a background check, pass a physical agility test and urine drug screen.

Employment begins on the first day of class and applicants will complete a 40-hour work week and take the coursework to prepare for the State EMT exam. Benefits begin after the first 90 days, and uniforms, textbooks, and equipment will be provided at no cost. A two-year commitment to Pender EMS & Fire, Inc. is required.

Those who already hold certifications and are seeking full-time employment as an EMT-B or FF/EMT can also apply.

Interested candidates should submit their application here by no later than Friday, Oct. 20.

