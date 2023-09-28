Oak trees being moved as part of work on 17th St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Five live oak trees are being relocated to other locations in the 17th St. median to allow for the construction of a northbound left turn lane into the Barclay development, a City of Wilmington spokesperson said Wednesday.

This tree preservation effort is expected to cost $182,875 and will be paid for with money collected from the tree mitigation fund. Environmental Tree and Design Service, Inc. is performing the work.

“For the next development phase at Barclay West to occur, a new intersection and traffic signal must be installed at S. 17th Street and Gallery Park Boulevard,” the city spokesperson said. “This improvement requires a median break on S. 17th Street to accommodate the new intersection and the removal and reconstruction of a portion of the median on S. 17th Street to allow for a new northbound left-turn lane into the development.

“The City designed and built 17th Street from just south of Independence Boulevard to College Road with a Live Oak tree-lined median. This roadway is among the longest tree-lined streets in Wilmington. Relocation of these trees will help to maintain the streetscape and established tree canopy.”

