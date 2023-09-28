NCDOT workers participate in annual litter sweep on U.S. 17

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NCDOT workers from Division Three helped beautify areas along U.S. 17 on Thursday, Sept. 28, during their Fall Litter Sweep near Poplar Grove Plantation.

Staff says it costs taxpayers a lot of money to keep the roads clean.

“We do spend roughly in Division 3 about a million dollars in trash pickup every year, so we’re trying to do everything that we can to get those numbers down and do our part. With trash pickup, it’s completely preventable. We’d like to encourage people not to litter so we can save some money and put it towards roadway projects,” Caitlin Melvin, a NCDOT Deputy Division Engineer, said.

NCDOT performs annual litter sweeps every April and September. Over the past two years, crews have collected nearly 20 million pounds of litter statewide.

