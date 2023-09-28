N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher invites community to help clean up beach

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The community is invited to a “Boo to Trash” beach cleanup event set for Sunday, Oct. 22, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Carolina Beach Pier.

The event is being hosted by the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher, the Town of Carolina Beach and the pier. Attendees are invited to wear a favorite costume for a contest, and the aquarium will provide treats.

“As leaders in conservation and sustainability, the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is excited to partner with our local communities to make a difference on our beaches in a fun and family-friendly beach cleanup. We look forward to seeing the creative costumes and sharing our appreciation for our ocean,” said Deyanira Romo Rossell, communications manager at NCAFF.

People joining the costumed cleanup crew are asked to bring their own reusable gloves, water bottles and coffee tumblers. The aquarium will also provide reusable gloves along with water refill stations, buckets/bags.

“We are privileged to live surrounded by such natural beauty and we look forward to partnering with the NC Aquarium for a day of community service to keep our beaches clean and boooo-tiful,” said Lynn Barbee, mayor, of Carolina Beach.

You’re asked to not bring any single-use plastic bags, gloves, water bottles or coffee cups. Advance registration is requested and can be done online. Anyone is welcome to join, and free parking will be available for volunteers.

“The North Carolina Aquarium leads by example by offering water refill stations in the Aquarium; compostable cups, plates and utensils at the food deck; and only aluminum bottles in our vending machines,” an aquarium announcement states.

“For the Aquarium, the most important takeaways are that individual actions can make a difference. Some green steps that anyone can take are switching away from single-use plastics to reusable water bottles, shopping bags and straws. More sustainability information is available at Green and Getting Greener .”

