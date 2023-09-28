‘A monumental day:’ Military Cutoff Road extension open to drivers after years of planning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A more-than-four-mile stretch of road between Market Street and I-140 in Wilmington is now open for drivers. The road is an extension of Military Cutoff Road.

The project has been under construction since 2017 and, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) officials, cost more than $95 million to complete.

Wilmington City Councilman and Vice-Chair of the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization Luke Waddell says the project has been in the works for nearly 25 years.

“The fact that this project was envisioned in 1999, you know, when I was 11 years old, and now seeing it actually come to fruition and knowing the implications that it will have for our region and our community, it’s a monumental day,” said Waddell.

As far as what drivers can expect now that the road is open. NCDOT District 3 Engineer Chad Kimes says the new route will likely take traffic headaches away from Market Street near Gordon Road.

“You’ll see a better traffic flow on Market Street going up through Porters Neck,” said Kimes. “The Ogden area will not be as congested, but we have to continue the next steps to continue to push traffic to the north.”

Those next steps include building a faster connection between some of the fastest-growing parts of the state.

“This will tie into the next sections of the Hampstead Bypass,” said Kimes. “So eventually, the overall goal of this project, you’ll be able to go from Hampstead to the Mayfaire area in about less than 20 minutes.”

Kimes says the goal is to connect the new road to the future Hampstead Bypass by 2030.

For now, Wilmington Resident Desiree Hogan is optimistic about what the new extension of Military Cutoff Road will mean for drivers in the Ogden area.

“I think it’s going to be an awesome thing because Farrington Farms Drive is like a racetrack,” said Hogan. “My daddy lives right on it and they just go so fast. And you know, it’s going to be a good thing for the neighborhood.”

The project, however, has not been without challenges. NCDOT Chief Operating Officer Joey Hopkins says delays have plagued projects across the state.

“We did have some issues a couple years ago with supply chain and also manpower like we’re having all across the state,” said Hopkins. “With this project, the contractor for this project was able to overcome that, and we’re here today to open it up and that’s great news.”

Construction on the first portion of the Hampstead Bypass is expected to be wrapped up in 2026.

