Michael Lee and Marcia Morgan settle lawsuit for “defamatory” campaign ad

State senator Michael Lee has filed a lawsuit against his opponent in the 2022 general election, Marcia Morgan, and her campaign, over an ad Lee's law firm calls 'false and defamatory'.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Sen. Michael Lee and former District 7 election opponent Marcia Morgan have settled a lawsuit filed by Lee regarding a “defamatory” campaign ad.

“Michael Lee and I just resolved a lawsuit regarding a political advertisement that my campaign ran in 2022. Following the guidance of the NC Senate Democratic Caucus’ staff and consultants, my campaign ran an advertisement that accused Michael Lee of using his position as a NC Senator to obtain special favors for his real estate developer clients. I regret that my accusations were not based in actual facts. I am grateful to put this matter behind me and move forward,” Marcia Morgan said in a statement from Sept. 20.

Lee was an incumbent in the election to represent Senate District 7, which covers most of New Hanover County, and ended up defeating Morgan by a bit under 2,000 votes.

