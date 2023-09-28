Local 14-year-old surfer brings home title from Easterns Surfing Championship

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - For Skylar Steinmetz, surfing comes about as easily as walking. Her dad taught her to surf at just five years old.

“We just pushed her in, and she was just natural...And she loved it, so we just kept letting her surf and now, she’s taking it on her own,” Skylar’s dad, Carlton Steinmetz, said.

Nearly ten years later, she’s riding high, both on, and off the waves. Skylar won the U-14 shortboard competition at the prestigious Easterns Surfing Championships in Outer Banks earlier this month, competing against 32 other girls.

Her parents say a local from Wrightsville Beach hasn’t earned this title in decades. For the young surfer, the experience is bigger than a trophy.

“It felt really good. It was one of my goals for a long time, and I finally accomplished it,” Skylar said. “It means just being out in the ocean, having fun, getting better, just enjoying it.”

Her dad has watched her improve through the years and says she’s competed in the championships for three years, each time making the finals, but this year was the first she took home first place.

“Every time she surfs, she just keeps getting better and better, and she loves surfing, so she spends so much time in the water and you can see the progression,” Carlton said.

She’s not resting on her laurels or her surfboard. She wants to become a professional surfer, and there’s no time to waste.

“Usually, I try to surf the whole week if the waves are good,” Skylar said. “I spend three hours surfing a day, maybe more.”

Now she’s riding that wave of momentum from her big win and hoping one day it will take her to her career.

