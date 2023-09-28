Leland invites community to volunteer during event

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland is inviting the community to take part in its Lend a Hand in Leland initiative.

Volunteers are invited to help improve an existing park or clean a future park during the event on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon.

“Lend a Hand in Leland is dedicated to engaging volunteers in enhancing, beautifying, and enriching their community. The goal is to create a sense of community pride where participants feel fulfilled by seeing their efforts enhance public spaces for all residents to use and enjoy. This annual one-day event is intended to enlist volunteers to help give a community makeover to public spaces,” a town announcement states.

Volunteers can sign up on the town’s website to clean up the future Sturgeon Creek Park at 152 S. Navassa Road or to help with building bird houses and bat boxes, repairing fences and garden boxes, painting, mulching and other tasks at Cypress Grove Park on 844 Appleton Way.

“We have seen a growing desire in the community for volunteer opportunities and this new initiative provides just one of many,” Community Enrichment Director Wyatt Richardson said in the announcement. “Leland is a place to be proud of and we’re excited to see residents show their support to continue that.”

The town plans to hold Lend a Hand events yearly and was inspired by Work on Wilmington, administered by the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. The town was advised by chamber staff in creating the program.

