Court documents reveal new details on investigation of shooting by deputy in Brunswick County

Jan Douglas Sides
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Documents provided by the Brunswick County Criminal Superior Court reveal new details in the investigation of a shooting near Supply late Thursday night, Sept. 14.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after the shooting that a deputy, identified in court documents as Malcolm Walcott, was investigating a shots fired complaint at a home on Plantation Court near Supply. The BCSO claims that 58-year-old Supply-resident Jan Douglas Sides fired at the deputy and that the deputy returned fire, shooting him twice.

Sides is in law enforcement custody and was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

A search warrant from an SBI agent was executed at about 5 a.m. Friday morning. The application cites that it is looking for evidence of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury.

The application says that, when deputies arrived for a shots fired call, they contacted animal control for an animal. Per the document, more gunfire was heard by deputies after they arrived.

The application indicates that a deputy canvassing the area found Sides in possession of a firearm, and Walcott shot Sides multiple times.

According to the application, friends and family said to agents that Sides had learned about multiple family members being diagnosed with terminal illnesses.

“Sides was allegedly shooting at a refrigerator on his property to relieve some stress before the encounter and subsequent shooting with the BCSO deputy,” the application states.

Bullet projectiles could be located in multiple vehicles or outer buildings parked at the home. The search included the seizure of clothes, shell casings, magazines, firearms, a phone and projectiles.

The first three 911 calls were from a nearby mother and son, who said that a neighbor was firing shots near their home. A fourth call was from the son, saying that he heard someone yelling “drop the weapon” along with several shots fired.

Sides is being represented by a court-appointed attorney, and a probable cause hearing is set for Oct. 12. He is being held at the county jail.

