Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

SUV crashes into parked car, house on Wooster St.

Crash on Wooster Street in Wilmington, NC
Crash on Wooster Street in Wilmington, NC(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A SUV hit at least one parked car before crashing into a house on Wooster St., according to the Wilmington Police Department.

The wreck took place Thursday afternoon, Sept. 28, between Seventh and Eighth streets.

As of 2:40 p.m., EMS is reporting no injuries.

The cause is still under investigation, but police say that the driver was not impaired.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident at Farley Rd and N Kerr Avenue
One person killed in three-car crash on N Kerr Ave.
NCDOT cameras show crews responding to an overturned truck alongside the roadway.
Crews respond to crash, truck rollover on U.S. 17 near Leland
Screen Gems Studios
Cinespace Studios buys EUE/Screen Gems studio in Wilmington
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’

Latest News

Randy Hood
UNCW baseball coach signs contract extension
Thomas Davis Ingram, Jr.
Man sentenced to at least 50 years in prison for sex crimes against a minor in Brunswick Co.
Town of Leland
Leland invites community to volunteer during event
The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, on Howe Street.
Driver whose car plunged into water near Southport pier is released from hospital