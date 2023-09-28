SUV crashes into parked car, house on Wooster St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A SUV hit at least one parked car before crashing into a house on Wooster St., according to the Wilmington Police Department.

The wreck took place Thursday afternoon, Sept. 28, between Seventh and Eighth streets.

As of 2:40 p.m., EMS is reporting no injuries.

The cause is still under investigation, but police say that the driver was not impaired.

