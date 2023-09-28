Brunswick Co. Health Services scheduling appointments for updated COVID-19 vaccine

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services is scheduling updated COVID-19 vaccine appointments for eligible community members ages 6 months and older starting Monday.

Community members can call 910-253-2276 to schedule an appointment at the Health Services Main Clinic, located in Government Center Building A at 25 Courthouse Drive, in Bolivia.

“Supplies of the updated COVID-19 vaccine are limited, so appointments are required,” a news release from Brunsiwck County states. “While we do our best to accommodate walk-ins, individuals without appointments may experience a longer wait or may not be seen that day based on our supply and availability.

“If you cannot make it to the Brunswick County Health Services Main Clinic in Bolivia, you are encouraged to check with your health care provider, local pharmacies, or other health clinics to see if they offer appointments for the updated COVID-19 vaccine.”

