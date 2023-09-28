Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Brunswick Co. Board of Elections to begin voting machine tests

The Brunswick County Board of Elections announced Thursday that it will begin testing voting...
The Brunswick County Board of Elections announced Thursday that it will begin testing voting machines on Monday, Oct. 2 in preperation for the municipal election. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Elections announced Thursday that it will begin testing voting machines on Monday, Oct. 2 in preperation for the municipal election.

The logic and accuracy (L&A) testing is intended to make sure ballots, scanners and other components are working correctly, per a county announcement.

“Before every election we test the voting equipment to ensure it is election-ready,” said Sara LaVere, director of the board of elections. “To promote transparency, the process of scanning ballots and sealing equipment is open to the public and will be live streamed.”

The testing includes using ballots of each style for a mock election, marking the ballots in a pre-determined pattern, and then running them through a tabulator. The results would then be compared to the expected result to make sure the tabulator is working accurately. The board says a bipartisan team conducts the tests and oversees the preperation of the machines and ballots.

“After testing, the bipartisan team and election staff will reset the equipment to ensure no L&A test information remains on the system heading into the elections. The equipment will be sealed by the bipartisan team with a security tag which is logged for chain of custody,” the announcement states.

The public can watch the testing in the office, though there’s limited space. You can also watch via a daily livestream during the testing at the following times:

  • Monday, Oct. 2, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 3, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 4, 9:30 a.m. 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident at Farley Rd and N Kerr Avenue
One person killed in three-car crash on N Kerr Ave.
NCDOT cameras show crews responding to an overturned truck alongside the roadway.
Crews respond to crash, truck rollover on U.S. 17 near Leland
Screen Gems Studios
Cinespace Studios buys EUE/Screen Gems studio in Wilmington
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Deifalla Malik Johnson
Police: Man arrested in Wilmington following chase ending in crash

Latest News

House Bill 259.
Proposed state budget includes Medicaid expansion, change to records law
Sen. Lauch Faircloth
Former North Carolina Sen. Lauch Faircloth dies at 95
Republican Mark Harris announced he will be seeking the Republican nomination for North...
Mark Harris enters race for NC’s District 8 Congressional seat following 2018 scandal
Republicans hold a narrow three-fifths supermajority needed to override his vetoes.
North Carolina governor vetoes election bill, sparking override showdown with GOP supermajority