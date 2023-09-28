Brunswick Co. Board of Elections to begin voting machine tests

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Elections announced Thursday that it will begin testing voting machines on Monday, Oct. 2 in preperation for the municipal election.

The logic and accuracy (L&A) testing is intended to make sure ballots, scanners and other components are working correctly, per a county announcement.

“Before every election we test the voting equipment to ensure it is election-ready,” said Sara LaVere, director of the board of elections. “To promote transparency, the process of scanning ballots and sealing equipment is open to the public and will be live streamed.”

The testing includes using ballots of each style for a mock election, marking the ballots in a pre-determined pattern, and then running them through a tabulator. The results would then be compared to the expected result to make sure the tabulator is working accurately. The board says a bipartisan team conducts the tests and oversees the preperation of the machines and ballots.

“After testing, the bipartisan team and election staff will reset the equipment to ensure no L&A test information remains on the system heading into the elections. The equipment will be sealed by the bipartisan team with a security tag which is logged for chain of custody,” the announcement states.

The public can watch the testing in the office, though there’s limited space. You can also watch via a daily livestream during the testing at the following times:

Monday, Oct. 2, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 9:30 a.m. 4 p.m.

