20-year-old diagnosed with kidney failure, hoping for a miracle

It's incredibly rare for someone her age to be dealing with this disease.
By Ava Brendgord
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sometimes life can change in an instant. Chasity Ludlum’s life changed forever when she received the news that she had stage 5 kidney failure.

Living in Garland, NC, Ludlum loves to spend time outside, making jewelry, and spending time with her family.

This past July, Ludlum was at the doctor’s for a routine checkup when the doctor noticed something was wrong. She was referred to a specialist, and that’s when she was diagnosed with kidney failure.

“They did a biopsy of my kidney and then they sent me to Wilmington to eastern Nephrology in Wilmington. I was scared,” Ludlum said.

Her family is now heartbroken and scared for the future. They’re trying to spend as much time with each other as they can.

Kidneys play a vital role in a person’s overall health. They’re responsible for a person’s bone health, regulating hemoglobin and acid in blood, and controlling blood pressure. Without two functioning kidneys, a person’s overall health can decline, and in some cases, it can even be fatal.

“If you think about someone in their 20s who’s most likely going to be someone trying to work, trying to go to school, trying to fulfill those daily activities is going to be very difficult,” Dr. Jonathan Woods from Eastern Nephrology said.

Right now, Ludlum is on a waitlist for a kidney donor, but this could take up to 5 years, or even longer.

If you want to help Chasity, her family has created a GoFundMe page online to help with medical funds.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

