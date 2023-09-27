Writers’ strike is over, but filmmaking in Wilmington on hold until actors’ strike ends

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From ‘Iron Man 3′ to ‘One Tree Hill’ and ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’, Wilmington is a hotspot for the film industry. That stopped when the Writers Guild of America went on strike 5 months ago.

“Sort of like when Covid came through a couple of years ago, it has brought the industry to a complete standstill. We have had zero production taking place in the past five months,” said Johnny Griffin, the director of the Wilmington Regional Film Commission.

Now with a new agreement ending the writers’ strike, there’s hope productions will pick up again. That doesn’t mean the cameras will start rolling right away. That’s because SAG-AFTRA actors are also on strike, and until they’re back to work, filming will not resume.

J.R. Rodriguez is a local actor and union member. He says the past five months have been frustrating.

“Well, there’s no auditions. There’s no work. But I think it’s important that our voices be heard,” Rodriguez said. “At that some point they’re going to realize that they need actors. We’re not billboards. They want to use our image, but they don’t want to pay us for it and it’s just ridiculous.”

Higher pay, better residuals and restrictions on artificial intelligence are among the list of requests actors are hoping for. Rodriguez says artificial intelligence inhibits the creative process.

“It becomes easier to remove the human element and let’s just put it on a computer. That’s not storytelling. To me, that’s not the human experience,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is hopeful the end of the writer’s strike means there’s an end in sight for the actors too.

That’s also the hope of Jonathan Landau, who can’t hire actors for his independent films. Landau says actors and crew workers have difficult jobs, and they need to be compensated for it.

“Sometimes their working conditions are extremely, physically hard, and they deserve to get paid. They’re making all this money for these companies; they really do deserve to get what they call their fair share,” Landau said.

There’s no timeline on when the actor’s strike will end, but when it does, filmmakers are prepared to jump right back in.

“We’re anxious for the work to get back here. Not only to have the work here, but for the actors, for the crew, for the vendors, for the money to be spent on the local economy and for the jobs to come back,” Griffin said.

Until then, they’re simply hoping for a Hollywood ending to the lingering holdouts.

