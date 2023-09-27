Wilmington Animal Centrix reaches spay and neuter milestone

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Animal Centrix announced Tuesday that it has distributed over 1,000 free spay and neuter vouchers to people in the community this year.

“When we started giving out vouchers we totaled 18 for the year 2018 and so far in 2023 we have given out 1059, expecting to exceed 1200 by year end. We are also providing vouchers for 5 counties and even some South Carolina clients,” an announcement from Wilmington Animal Centrix President Polly Smith states.

The nonprofit accepts donations via its website; the SNIP (Spay Neuter Initiative Program) fund is run by volunteers with donation and grant funding.

“We are very proud of what we have done to help not just the pets in our community but also the people who care about their welfare and the welfare of homeless pets too,” the announcement continues.

