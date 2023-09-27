Whiteville City Council approves plans to replace water and sewer lines

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville City Council voted in favor of moving forward with plans to replace decades-old water and sewer lines at their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The loan and grant applications to replace lines on Lee and Franklin Streets amount to $4.7 million for the water project and $6.8 million for the sewer project.

According to Mayor Terry Mann, the NCDOT plans to repave both streets within the next 2-3 years, which is why city leaders approved to have them replaced ahead of time.

The lines are reportedly more than 40 years old and the city often has to tear up the pavement to repair them.

You can view the full applications on the city council agenda here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.