Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

UNCW to add Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry program

A seahawk statue at the University of North Carolina Wilmington
A seahawk statue at the University of North Carolina Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington on Wednesday announced that it is launching its Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry program, tentatively beginning in fall 2024.

The UNC Board of Governors approved the degree this month, and a UNCW announcement says it helps prepare students looking to pursue chemical engineering and medical fields.

“The B.S. in Biochemistry leverages faculty expertise in areas such as chemistry, biology, genetics, and mathematics, and will prepare our students for success in the 21st century,” said Dr. Ronald J. Vetter, dean of the College of Science and Engineering. “We are excited to offer this new interdisciplinary degree program at UNCW.”

UNCW says the study of biochemistry has grown over the past 10 years, and the pharmaceutical industry is expected to see significant growth in the state.

“This degree will be excellent training for students looking to pursue a career as a scientist in the pharmaceutical industry or broader healthcare research,” said Dr. Jeremy Morgan, chair of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry. “The interface of chemistry and biology will also play a valuable role in preparing our students interested in attending medical or dental school.”

The program will be offered by the UNCW College of Science and Engineering.

“The addition of a biochemistry degree offers classes and skills that are not currently offered within the traditional chemistry track. Students interested in pursuing an advanced degree will have the opportunity to further their studies at UNCW by applying for the doctoral program in pharmaceutical chemistry,” a UNCW announcement states.

“Students in the biochemistry program will learn not only in the classroom but in research opportunities available to them on campus, in the community and across the region. A goal for the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry is for all students within its degree programs to participate in research during their time at UNCW,” the announcement continues.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Military Cutoff Road extension
Military Cutoff Road extension set to open Thursday, connecting Market Street to N.C. 140
William Anthony Spivey
Former Chadbourn Police Chief pleads guilty to fourteen felonies
The Wilmington NC Riverfest in 2022
Annual Wilmington Riverfest celebration to feature vendors, music, fireworks and more
“Everyone was out on arrival. No injuries.”
Crews responding to treatment center fire in Wilmington
Jaesean Daryan Freeman
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Columbus County shooting of mother and son

Latest News

Topsail Beach
Beach access permits not available in Topsail Beach this year due to renourishment project
City of Whiteville
IT services company expected to bring nearly 100 jobs to Columbus County
Illegal video gaming machines seized by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office detectives
Brunswick County detectives collect 145 illegal gaming machines from local businesses
Screen Gems Studios
Cinespace Studios buys EUE/Screen Gems studio in Wilmington
Cinespace Studios announced Wednesday that it has purchased the EUE/Screen Gems studios in...
Cinespace Studios buys EUE/Screen Gems studio in Wilmington