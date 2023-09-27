UNCW to add Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington on Wednesday announced that it is launching its Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry program, tentatively beginning in fall 2024.

The UNC Board of Governors approved the degree this month, and a UNCW announcement says it helps prepare students looking to pursue chemical engineering and medical fields.

“The B.S. in Biochemistry leverages faculty expertise in areas such as chemistry, biology, genetics, and mathematics, and will prepare our students for success in the 21st century,” said Dr. Ronald J. Vetter, dean of the College of Science and Engineering. “We are excited to offer this new interdisciplinary degree program at UNCW.”

UNCW says the study of biochemistry has grown over the past 10 years, and the pharmaceutical industry is expected to see significant growth in the state.

“This degree will be excellent training for students looking to pursue a career as a scientist in the pharmaceutical industry or broader healthcare research,” said Dr. Jeremy Morgan, chair of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry. “The interface of chemistry and biology will also play a valuable role in preparing our students interested in attending medical or dental school.”

The program will be offered by the UNCW College of Science and Engineering.

“The addition of a biochemistry degree offers classes and skills that are not currently offered within the traditional chemistry track. Students interested in pursuing an advanced degree will have the opportunity to further their studies at UNCW by applying for the doctoral program in pharmaceutical chemistry,” a UNCW announcement states.

“Students in the biochemistry program will learn not only in the classroom but in research opportunities available to them on campus, in the community and across the region. A goal for the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry is for all students within its degree programs to participate in research during their time at UNCW,” the announcement continues.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.