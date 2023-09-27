Senior Connect
Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Run set for Oct. 14

Trooper Kevin Conner
Trooper Kevin Conner(N.C. Department of Public Safety)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Run is set for Oct. 14 in Whiteville and virtually.

“Trooper Kevin Conner (B-551) lost his life during a traffic stop on October 17, 2018. Every October, nearly a thousand people in the community come together on his EOW for this annual 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk in memory of Trooper Kevin Conner’s life and his dedication to protecting the community,” the race signup page states.

The 5k will start at 8 a.m., the 1 mile will start at 8:35 a.m., and the awards will be at 9:45 a.m.

Registration is $30 until Sept. 30, and then $35 from Oct. 1-14.

The race will start and finish in front of First Citizens Bank at 442 S. Madison St. in Whiteville. The course is stroller and wheelchair-friendly, but dogs are not allowed on the course.

You can learn more and register online.

