Sheriff’s Office: 13-year-old killed after shooting in Red Springs area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are investigating after a 13-year-old was killed in a shooting in the Red Springs area Tuesday night.

Deputies were called just after 9 p.m. to the 100 block of Lapaz Drive in Red Springs, when they arrived on the scene they discovered the teenager dead with a gunshot wound.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the victim was a student at St. Pauls Middle School.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

This is a developing story, stay with WMBF News for updates.

