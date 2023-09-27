Seven performances scheduled for Hope Concert Series
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Seven performances are scheduled over seven Saturdays for the Hope Concert Series from Oct. 7 to Nov. 18.
The Hope Recovery Faith Community and Neighborhood Center at 3403 Winston Blvd. in Wilmington is hosting the series, and ticket sales will benefit the center.
Doors open at 7 p.m. at each show:
- Oct. 7: The Queen’s Giant with Soul-R Fusion
- Oct. 14: Crystal Bright with Delia Stanley
- Oct. 21: The Coastal Collective with Ethan Hanson
- Oct. 28: Strange Raven with RTHBNDR
- Nov. 4: Smokey Dunes with Matt & Rae
- Nov. 11: Abigail Dowd with Nate Gerry
- Nov. 18: Tumbleweed with Amy Starr Allen
The all-ages shows are alcohol free and cost $10 before the performance online and at the door.
