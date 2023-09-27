Senior Resource Center seeking volunteer drivers for its Home Delivered Meals Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is looking for residents seeking an opportunity to give back to the community by volunteering to help a meal delivery service to homebound seniors.

The Senior Resource Center’s Nutrition Program serves more than 650 seniors Monday-Friday as part of its Home Delivered Meals Program. The program open to eligible New Hanover County homebound residents ages 60 and older who are facing food insecurity and isolation.

“This program promotes the overall well-being of older adults in New Hanover County by encouraging healthy eating habits which can delay adverse health conditions and allows them to remain independent as long as possible,” said Senior Resource Center Director Amber Smith. “More than that, it’s a chance to interact and put a smile on the face of a homebound individual in our community, which is so important for their social health. We invite those who are willing to volunteer as a regular route driver or substitute to join the team and give back to the community in a rewarding way.”

Officials say regular route volunteers are asked to drive a minimum of one day a week but “could do more depending on their availability and willingness to help.”

Substitute drivers also are needed when regular route drivers are unavailable, and schedules are flexible based on a volunteer’s availability.

Routes vary in and take about two hours to complete. Volunteers are provided with a GPS-enabled smartphone to assist them.

Volunteer drivers pick up meal delivery bags at the Senior Resource Center located 2222 S. College Road between 9:30-10:30 a.m. during the work week.

“Training is a part of volunteer orientation and shadowing opportunities can be arranged,” a news release states. “Orientation for potential new volunteers takes place once a month at the Senior Resource Center.”

For more information on volunteering, contact Becky Doherty at bdoherty@nhcgov.com or call 910-798-6406.

