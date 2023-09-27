Police: Man arrested in Wilmington following chase ending in crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Tuesday, Sept. 26, in the area of 14th and Queen streets, according to a WPD release.

The WPD reports that the activation occurred just before 3:30 p.m.

Police believed that 31-year-old Deifalla Malik Johnson was involved with the ShotSpotter activation, and that he was driving a dark grey Dodge. Members of the Mobile Field Force, comprised of WPD officers and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies, located Johnson driving in the 1200 block of Orange Street.

“When a traffic stop was attempted, Johnson fled and ultimately wrecked his vehicle into a tree in the 400 block of Ann St. Johnson then fled on foot and attempted to discard the gun he was in possession of,” the WPD release states.

Johnson has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony flee to elude arrest and multiple other traffic violations.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.