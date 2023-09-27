One person killed in three-car crash on N Kerr Ave.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person was killed after a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of N Kerr Ave. and Farely Dr. on Tuesday afternoon.

According to NC State Highway Patrol officers, one car ran the stop sign at the intersection, causing the crash. WECT was told that the driver at fault was the person killed.

Two people were injured. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

The incident is part of an ongoing investigation.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

