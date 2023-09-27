NCDOT holds public meeting on replacing Wrightsville Beach bridges

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of drivers use the bridges to get to and from one of southeastern North Carolina’s popular beaches, every year.

The three crossings onto and off of Wrightsville Beach will have to be replaced soon.

According to NCDOT, “The project will remove the existing bridges and replace each with a new bridge adjacent to the existing. The proposed bridges will include the following design elements:”

U.S. 76 (Causeway Drive) crossing Banks Channel

Three (3) 11-ft lanes

Two (2) eastbound lanes traveling to the island

One (1) westbound lane leaving the island

The 10-ft multi-use path on the north side of the bridge

Two (2) 6-ft bike lanes

Bridges along U.S. 74 (W. Salisbury Street) crossing Lees Cut and Banks Channel

Two (2) 12-ft lanes (one lane in each direction)

The 12-ft multi-use path on the south side of the bridge

Two (2) 6-ft bike lanes.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, NCDOT engineers gave the public an idea of how and when it could be done.

Representatives from the DOT say the project is not an “if” it will happen, but more like when” it will happen.

The DOT engineers say three bridges in Wrightsville Beach can’t be maintained much longer, which is why they’re working on plans now, to replace them.

“That’s just a normal process for us with bridges as they age. They get identified for being meaning replacement and these three are on the schedule for replacement,” said Katie Hite the NCDOT Division Project Development Engineer.

Katie Hite with NCDOT says the bridges only have about 15 years left in their lifespan.

The Causeway Drive Bridge dates back to 1973 and the two on Salisbury Street are even older, built in 1957.

But the replacement has some neighbors worried, especially with plans to reduce Causeway Drive from four to three lanes, and only one dedicated for traffic leaving the island.

“I think the fact that they are keeping it one lane leaving the beach is just terribly short-sighted,” said one Wrightsville Beach resident.

Contractors working on the project say the state has experimented with having only one westbound lane leaving the island and has not noticed an imminent problem.

“Reducing the lanes helps us keep the bridge width from getting extra wide,” said Sean Kortovich, a project engineer.

Several residents believe it would make the traffic backup worse.

“It didn’t seem that they’ve taken into consideration the thousands of people who have moved to Wilmington, and where they’re building apartments, every place there’s a square inch of dirt,” said a resident.

Plans right now would replace the Salisbury Street bridge first, and then begin work on Causeway Drive.

“I mean that’s one of the things that people are concerned with is you know, what’s going to happen to traffic while we replace them,” said Hite. “But, you know, again, that’s something that we’re we’re still working through.”

Hite says detours will be in place, and both bridges will not be under construction at the same time.

DOT is aiming to start construction in 2028, with each bridge taking about two years to replace.

Funding for construction will be determined at a later date, according to NCDOT.

NCDOT is asking Wrightsville Beach residents to share their comments, concerns and questions on the project website.

