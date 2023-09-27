Mt. Calvary Center shares details on breast cancer awareness events set for October

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development has shared details about events for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

“As part of their continued dedication and work on community health awareness and outreach, Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development currently has numerous events scheduled in Bladen, Duplin, Pender, and New Hanover counties during October in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness month,” a Mt. Calvary Center announcement states.

Saturday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. - Breast Cancer Awareness Tea Party NC Cooperative Education Pender Center, 801 South Walker Street Burgaw, NC 28425 There will be survivor stories and reflections and resources available for those needing assistance

Thursday, Oct. 19 at noon - Breast Cancer Awareness Lunch and Learn Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development Wilmington Office, 2709 Market Street, Suite 101 Wilmington, North Carolina 28403

Friday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. - Breast Cancer Survivor Walk Elizabethtown Soccer Park

Friday, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. - Sip and Paint Party Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development Wallace Office, 414 North Norwood Street Wallace, NC 28466 Participants will enjoy light refreshments and have a chance to complete original artwork focusing on Breast Cancer Awareness $50.00 registration fee to cover material costs



If you’d like to attend any of the events, reach out to the Mt. Calvary Center to let the organizers know at 910-665-1352.

