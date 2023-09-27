Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Mt. Calvary Center shares details on breast cancer awareness events set for October

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month(Pexels)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development has shared details about events for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

“As part of their continued dedication and work on community health awareness and outreach, Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development currently has numerous events scheduled in Bladen, Duplin, Pender, and New Hanover counties during October in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness month,” a Mt. Calvary Center announcement states.

  • Saturday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. - Breast Cancer Awareness Tea Party
    • NC Cooperative Education Pender Center, 801 South Walker Street Burgaw, NC 28425
    • There will be survivor stories and reflections and resources available for those needing assistance
  • Thursday, Oct. 19 at noon - Breast Cancer Awareness Lunch and Learn
    • Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development Wilmington Office, 2709 Market Street, Suite 101 Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
  • Friday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. - Breast Cancer Survivor Walk
    • Elizabethtown Soccer Park
  • Friday, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. - Sip and Paint Party
    • Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development Wallace Office, 414 North Norwood Street Wallace, NC 28466
    • Participants will enjoy light refreshments and have a chance to complete original artwork focusing on Breast Cancer Awareness
    • $50.00 registration fee to cover material costs

If you’d like to attend any of the events, reach out to the Mt. Calvary Center to let the organizers know at 910-665-1352.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Military Cutoff Road extension
Military Cutoff Road extension set to open Thursday, connecting Market Street to N.C. 140
William Anthony Spivey
Former Chadbourn Police Chief pleads guilty to fourteen felonies
The Wilmington NC Riverfest in 2022
Annual Wilmington Riverfest celebration to feature vendors, music, fireworks and more
“Everyone was out on arrival. No injuries.”
Crews responding to treatment center fire in Wilmington
Jaesean Daryan Freeman
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Columbus County shooting of mother and son

Latest News

One organization is working to help educate children outside of the classroom by teaching them...
Nonprofits holds event to educate families about local environment
One gas station in Masonboro is left with major damage after Tropical Strom Ophelia.
Gas station canopy knocked over from storm winds Friday night
A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
School district IDs 13-year-old killed in Red Springs area shooting
Hoggard High School
Hoggard High School to receive recognition for Special Olympics activities