Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Man charged with possessing a stolen firearm, altering/removing gun serial number

Logan Seth Fowler
Logan Seth Fowler(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently shared details about a firearm arrest that took place on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

“The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team and Vice/Narcotics Unit were conducting aggressive enforcement in an effort to curb illegal activity in the Southwestern portion of Bladen County. During this enforcement event, a vehicle stop was conducted, for a motor vehicle law violation, near the intersection of NC Hwy 211 and M.L.K. Jr. Drive in Bladenboro,” a BCSO announcement states.

The BCSO says that K-9 “Arco” alerted officials to the odor of a controlled substance that might have been inside the vehicle. Law enforcement searched the vehicle, and the BCSO says a semi-automatic handgun was recovered which was reported stolen from Country Boy Outfitters in Whiteville on May 16. Another semi-automatic handgun was also discovered with its serial number removed along with a substance suspected to be fentanyl, per the BCSO.

“At the conclusion of this investigation, Logan Seth Fowler, 22, of Whiteville, was arrested and charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of a stolen firearm, alter or remove gun serial number, Possession of a concealed weapon, and Possession of schedule I controlled substances. Fowler was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $1,000,000.00 bond. Additional charges are anticipated in this case,” the announcement continues.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Military Cutoff Road extension
Military Cutoff Road extension set to open Thursday, connecting Market Street to N.C. 140
William Anthony Spivey
Former Chadbourn Police Chief pleads guilty to fourteen felonies
The Wilmington NC Riverfest in 2022
Annual Wilmington Riverfest celebration to feature vendors, music, fireworks and more
“Everyone was out on arrival. No injuries.”
Crews responding to treatment center fire in Wilmington
Jaesean Daryan Freeman
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Columbus County shooting of mother and son

Latest News

One organization is working to help educate children outside of the classroom by teaching them...
Nonprofits holds event to educate families about local environment
One gas station in Masonboro is left with major damage after Tropical Strom Ophelia.
Gas station canopy knocked over from storm winds Friday night
The House and Senate redistricting committees scheduled hearings this week to receive public...
North Carolina lawmakers to draw new maps for Congress and themselves
Coastal Horizons has announced that that its Overdose Awareness Day event has been rescheduled...
Coastal Horizons announces new date for Overdose Awareness Day event