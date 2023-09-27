Man charged with possessing a stolen firearm, altering/removing gun serial number

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently shared details about a firearm arrest that took place on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

“The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team and Vice/Narcotics Unit were conducting aggressive enforcement in an effort to curb illegal activity in the Southwestern portion of Bladen County. During this enforcement event, a vehicle stop was conducted, for a motor vehicle law violation, near the intersection of NC Hwy 211 and M.L.K. Jr. Drive in Bladenboro,” a BCSO announcement states.

The BCSO says that K-9 “Arco” alerted officials to the odor of a controlled substance that might have been inside the vehicle. Law enforcement searched the vehicle, and the BCSO says a semi-automatic handgun was recovered which was reported stolen from Country Boy Outfitters in Whiteville on May 16. Another semi-automatic handgun was also discovered with its serial number removed along with a substance suspected to be fentanyl, per the BCSO.

“At the conclusion of this investigation, Logan Seth Fowler, 22, of Whiteville, was arrested and charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of a stolen firearm, alter or remove gun serial number, Possession of a concealed weapon, and Possession of schedule I controlled substances. Fowler was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $1,000,000.00 bond. Additional charges are anticipated in this case,” the announcement continues.

