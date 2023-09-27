Senior Connect
Lane closures scheduled for N.C. 906 bridge into Oak Island

Swains Cut Bridge into Oak Island is set to close on Sept. 28, 2023
Swains Cut Bridge into Oak Island is set to close on Sept. 28, 2023(Town of Oak Island, NCDOT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. 906 bridge (Swains Cut Bridge) leading into Oak Island is set to experience lane closures on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The righthand lanes in both directions are set to be closed.

“The Swains Cut Bridge services the western end of Oak Island, and connects E.F. Middleton Blvd on the mainland with N Middleton Ave on the island portions of Town,” an Oak Island announcement from Wednesday states.

The closure will accommodate routine bridge maintenance.

“As of this notice, the lane closures are not anticipated to last beyond 4:00 PM on Thursday, and the bridge will still remain open for travel during this maintenance, operating on a reduced number of available lanes. If this closure is extended or modified in any way, updates will be published on the News & Notices page of the Town Website at www.OakIslandNC.gov/NEWS,” the announcement continues.

