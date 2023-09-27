Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

IT services company expected to bring nearly 100 jobs to Columbus County

City of Whiteville
City of Whiteville(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Office of Governor Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday, Sept. 27, that Provalus, an IT services company, is expected to bring 92 jobs to Columbus County.

“Founded in 2017, Provalus offers technology and business support to large Fortune 1000 clients,” the announcement states. “The company provides full-service technology solutions including cybersecurity, cloud & infrastructure support, data analytics and intelligent automation services, business optimization, and application development.

“Driven by community revitalization, Provalus operates in rural communities and provides training and upskilling opportunities for long-term IT careers. Individuals interested in applying do not need prior work experience in the field of IT services. The company will locate to a 20,000-square-foot building in downtown Whiteville.”

$500,000 is being invested by the company to establish operations in Whiteville, along with a $300,000 performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund.

“The jobs available are for a wide variety of positions ranging from entry-level to experienced IT management roles, as well as support functions to keep the office running smoothly. These new jobs have the potential to create an economic impact of more than $3.7 million for the region each year,

“The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs,” the announcement explains. “Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.”

For more information, please visit the Provalus website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Military Cutoff Road extension
Military Cutoff Road extension set to open Thursday, connecting Market Street to N.C. 140
William Anthony Spivey
Former Chadbourn Police Chief pleads guilty to fourteen felonies
“Everyone was out on arrival. No injuries.”
Crews responding to treatment center fire in Wilmington
The Wilmington NC Riverfest in 2022
Annual Wilmington Riverfest celebration to feature vendors, music, fireworks and more
Jaesean Daryan Freeman
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Columbus County shooting of mother and son

Latest News

One gas station in Masonboro is left with major damage after Tropical Strom Ophelia.
Gas station canopy knocked over from storm winds Friday night
Masonboro Country Store deals with impacts of Tropical Strom Ophelia.
Gas station canopy knocked over from storm winds Friday night
In the statement, the district identifies the 13-year-old as Edgar Salinas Gonzalez, a...
School district IDs 13-year-old killed in Red Springs area shooting
Swains Cut Bridge into Oak Island is set to close on Sept. 28, 2023
Lane closures scheduled for N.C. 906 bridge into Oak Island