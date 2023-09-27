Hoggard High School to receive recognition for Special Olympics activities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hoggard High School is one of six Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools in the state that is receiving national banner recognition for its efforts, per a Special Olympics North Carolina announcement on Wednesday.

The schools will be presented a banner to hang in the school:

Oakdale Elementary School, Mecklenburg County

Quail Hollow Middle School, Mecklenburg County

David W. Butler High School, Mecklenburg County

J.T. Hoggard High School, New Hanover County

R.J. Reynolds High School, Forsyth County

Ashbrook High School, Gaston County

“Schools are receiving this distinguished status as a result of meeting 10 national standards of excellence in the areas of inclusion, advocacy and respect,” a Special Olympics NC announcement states. “These standards were developed by a national panel of leaders from Special Olympics and the education community.

“Unified Champion Schools is a strategy for schools, Pre-K through university, that intentionally promotes meaningful social inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities to create accepting school environments, utilizing three interconnected components: Unified Sports, inclusive youth leadership and whole school engagement. As many as 19.5 million young people are taking part in inclusive experiences through Special Olympics.”

The model is supported by the Office of Special Education Programs at the U.S. Department of Education. Nearly 600 schools in NC are participating in Unified Champion Schools programming.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.