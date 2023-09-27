Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Hoggard High School to receive recognition for Special Olympics activities

Hoggard High School
Hoggard High School(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hoggard High School is one of six Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools in the state that is receiving national banner recognition for its efforts, per a Special Olympics North Carolina announcement on Wednesday.

The schools will be presented a banner to hang in the school:

  • Oakdale Elementary School, Mecklenburg County
  • Quail Hollow Middle School, Mecklenburg County
  • David W. Butler High School, Mecklenburg County
  • J.T. Hoggard High School, New Hanover County
  • R.J. Reynolds High School, Forsyth County
  • Ashbrook High School, Gaston County

“Schools are receiving this distinguished status as a result of meeting 10 national standards of excellence in the areas of inclusion, advocacy and respect,” a Special Olympics NC announcement states. “These standards were developed by a national panel of leaders from Special Olympics and the education community.

“Unified Champion Schools is a strategy for schools, Pre-K through university, that intentionally promotes meaningful social inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities to create accepting school environments, utilizing three interconnected components: Unified Sports, inclusive youth leadership and whole school engagement. As many as 19.5 million young people are taking part in inclusive experiences through Special Olympics.”

The model is supported by the Office of Special Education Programs at the U.S. Department of Education. Nearly 600 schools in NC are participating in Unified Champion Schools programming.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Military Cutoff Road extension
Military Cutoff Road extension set to open Thursday, connecting Market Street to N.C. 140
William Anthony Spivey
Former Chadbourn Police Chief pleads guilty to fourteen felonies
The Wilmington NC Riverfest in 2022
Annual Wilmington Riverfest celebration to feature vendors, music, fireworks and more
“Everyone was out on arrival. No injuries.”
Crews responding to treatment center fire in Wilmington
Jaesean Daryan Freeman
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Columbus County shooting of mother and son

Latest News

One organization is working to help educate children outside of the classroom by teaching them...
Nonprofits holds event to educate families about local environment
One gas station in Masonboro is left with major damage after Tropical Strom Ophelia.
Gas station canopy knocked over from storm winds Friday night
A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
School district IDs 13-year-old killed in Red Springs area shooting
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Mt. Calvary Center shares details on breast cancer awareness events set for October