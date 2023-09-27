Founders Park playground to close for renovation project

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland announced on Sept. 27 that the playground at Founders Park will close on Wednesday, Oct. 4, to prepare for upcoming renovations.

“The playground equipment and other amenities such as the gazebo and benches will be removed prior to breaking ground on the project, which is expected later this fall,” the announcement from the town states. “The project will include adding amenities such as an amphitheater, splash pad, veterans memorial, updated playground, and walking trails.”

More information about the project can be found online here.

