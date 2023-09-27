Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Founders Park playground to close for renovation project

Founders Park in Leland
Founders Park in Leland(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland announced on Sept. 27 that the playground at Founders Park will close on Wednesday, Oct. 4, to prepare for upcoming renovations.

“The playground equipment and other amenities such as the gazebo and benches will be removed prior to breaking ground on the project, which is expected later this fall,” the announcement from the town states. “The project will include adding amenities such as an amphitheater, splash pad, veterans memorial, updated playground, and walking trails.”

More information about the project can be found online here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Military Cutoff Road extension
Military Cutoff Road extension set to open Thursday, connecting Market Street to N.C. 140
William Anthony Spivey
Former Chadbourn Police Chief pleads guilty to fourteen felonies
“Everyone was out on arrival. No injuries.”
Crews responding to treatment center fire in Wilmington
The Wilmington NC Riverfest in 2022
Annual Wilmington Riverfest celebration to feature vendors, music, fireworks and more
Jaesean Daryan Freeman
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Columbus County shooting of mother and son

Latest News

One gas station in Masonboro is left with major damage after Tropical Strom Ophelia.
Gas station canopy knocked over from storm winds Friday night
Masonboro Country Store deals with impacts of Tropical Strom Ophelia.
Gas station canopy knocked over from storm winds Friday night
In the statement, the district identifies the 13-year-old as Edgar Salinas Gonzalez, a...
School district IDs 13-year-old killed in Red Springs area shooting
City of Whiteville
IT services company expected to bring nearly 100 jobs to Columbus County
Swains Cut Bridge into Oak Island is set to close on Sept. 28, 2023
Lane closures scheduled for N.C. 906 bridge into Oak Island