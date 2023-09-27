Senior Connect
Fort Liberty’s All-American Chorus a finalist on America’s Got Talent

Congratulations! The 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus from North Carolina’s Fort Liberty is a finalist on America’s Got Talent.
The 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus at America's Got Talent
The 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus at America's Got Talent(82nd Airborne Division All-American Band and Chorus)
By Jessica Patrick
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WRAL) - Congratulations! The 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus from Fort Liberty is a finalist on America’s Got Talent.

The North Carolina chorus is among 11 finalists performing Tuesday and Wednesday nights during the two-night AGT finale on WECT or WRAL/NBC. The winner, who will be awarded a $1 million prize and the chance to headline a show in Las Vegas, will be revealed Wednesday night.

The finalists include:

  • 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus from Fort Liberty
  • Avantgardey, a 20-member all-female Japanese dance team
  • Adrian Stoica, a dog coach, dog trainer and dog performer
  • Putri Ariani, a 17-year-old singer from Indonesia
  • Murmuration, a French dance troupe
  • Mzansi, a South African youth choir
  • Ramadhani Brothers, performing acrobatic stunts
  • Anna Deguzman, 24-year-old magician
  • Lavender Darcangelo, a blind and autistic vocalist and advocate
  • Ahren Belisle, a nonverbal stand-up comedian with cerebreal palsy
  • Chibi Unity, a 27-member fusion dance crew from Japan

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

