Fort Liberty’s All-American Chorus a finalist on America’s Got Talent
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WRAL) - Congratulations! The 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus from Fort Liberty is a finalist on America’s Got Talent.
The North Carolina chorus is among 11 finalists performing Tuesday and Wednesday nights during the two-night AGT finale on WECT or WRAL/NBC. The winner, who will be awarded a $1 million prize and the chance to headline a show in Las Vegas, will be revealed Wednesday night.
The finalists include:
- 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus from Fort Liberty
- Avantgardey, a 20-member all-female Japanese dance team
- Adrian Stoica, a dog coach, dog trainer and dog performer
- Putri Ariani, a 17-year-old singer from Indonesia
- Murmuration, a French dance troupe
- Mzansi, a South African youth choir
- Ramadhani Brothers, performing acrobatic stunts
- Anna Deguzman, 24-year-old magician
- Lavender Darcangelo, a blind and autistic vocalist and advocate
- Ahren Belisle, a nonverbal stand-up comedian with cerebreal palsy
- Chibi Unity, a 27-member fusion dance crew from Japan
