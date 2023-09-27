Fort Liberty’s All-American Chorus a finalist on America’s Got Talent

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WRAL) - Congratulations! The 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus from Fort Liberty is a finalist on America’s Got Talent.

The North Carolina chorus is among 11 finalists performing Tuesday and Wednesday nights during the two-night AGT finale on WECT or WRAL/NBC. The winner, who will be awarded a $1 million prize and the chance to headline a show in Las Vegas, will be revealed Wednesday night.

The finalists include:

82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus from Fort Liberty

Avantgardey, a 20-member all-female Japanese dance team

Adrian Stoica, a dog coach, dog trainer and dog performer

Putri Ariani, a 17-year-old singer from Indonesia

Murmuration, a French dance troupe

Mzansi, a South African youth choir

Ramadhani Brothers, performing acrobatic stunts

Anna Deguzman, 24-year-old magician

Lavender Darcangelo, a blind and autistic vocalist and advocate

Ahren Belisle, a nonverbal stand-up comedian with cerebreal palsy

Chibi Unity, a 27-member fusion dance crew from Japan

