Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m. regarding an unresponsive woman.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) – A flight attendant was found dead with a cloth in her mouth in an airport hotel room in Philadelphia this week, police said.

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m. regarding an unresponsive woman, Public Information Officer Shawn Ritchie said in an email.

When officers arrived at the Marriott Hotel at the Philadelphia International Airport, they found a 66-year-old woman inside her hotel room, unresponsive with a cloth in her mouth, Ritchie said.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. No weapons were recovered, and no arrests were made.

Officials confirmed to local news outlets WCAU and WTXF that the woman was a flight attendant for American Airlines.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate, Ritchie said.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Military Cutoff Road extension
Military Cutoff Road extension set to open Thursday, connecting Market Street to N.C. 140
William Anthony Spivey
Former Chadbourn Police Chief pleads guilty to fourteen felonies
The Wilmington NC Riverfest in 2022
Annual Wilmington Riverfest celebration to feature vendors, music, fireworks and more
“Everyone was out on arrival. No injuries.”
Crews responding to treatment center fire in Wilmington
Jaesean Daryan Freeman
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Columbus County shooting of mother and son

Latest News

One organization is working to help educate children outside of the classroom by teaching them...
Nonprofits holds event to educate families about local environment
One gas station in Masonboro is left with major damage after Tropical Strom Ophelia.
Gas station canopy knocked over from storm winds Friday night
FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is led into a courtroom for a hearing, Sept. 7, 2021, in Boulder,...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect is fit for trial after forced medication, psychologists say
Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey arrives to the federal courthouse in New York,...
US Sen. Bob Menendez pleads not guilty to pocketing bribes in a wide-ranging corruption case
A Jack in the Box employee who appears on video to have shot at a customer tells her side of...
Jack in the Box ex-employee accused of shooting at family in drive-thru responds to lawsuit