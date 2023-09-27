Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: fresh breezes, clouds, and low rain odds for Harvest Moon time

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Higher than average high tides and nuisance flooding, especially in the usual spots, are in your First Alert Forecast for the rest of this week. Your First Alert Weather App aggregates all related National Weather Service bulletins at the top, should it ping you in a coastal zone. These tides are not from a big storm, of course, but, rather, the Harvest Moon, which will technically be 100% full just after midnight on the 29th.

Expect packets of clouds - drifting in on fresh northeast breezes - to often block the moonlight and sunlight for the rest of this week. Your First Alert Forecast carries low rain chances with these clouds, though, so most times and places will be dry. Also expect daytime temperatures in the 70s to, at most, lower 80s and nighttime readings bottoming from the upper 50s to middle 60s for the rest of this week. Decent autumn vibes there, for sure...

In tropical weather news: the only active cyclone in the Atlantic is Tropical Storm Philippe. Philippe continues to struggle amid wind shear and the official National Hurricane Center forecast ends its run near the Caribbean islands by the weekend. Your First Alert Weather Team will monitor it and its remnants in any case. Father east, a tropical disturbance called Invest 91L has a bright intensity future, but it appears nonthreatening.

Stay vigilant and prepared for the final two months of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

