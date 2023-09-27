Crews to temporarily close Carolina Beach Rd. lanes due to water main repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is closing two lanes in the 2300 block of Carolina Beach Road on Wednesday, Sept. 27, starting at 9 p.m.

Crews will complete repairs to a water main for approximately six hours.

The outer southbound and outer northbound lanes in the 2300 block will be closed, with traffic shifted into single lanes in both directions. The inner lanes and center turning lane will remain open.

