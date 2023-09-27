Coastal Horizons announces new date for Overdose Awareness Day event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Horizons has announced that that its Overdose Awareness Day event has been rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28, in Wilmington.

The event, which had been postponed due to Tropical Storm Idalia, will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Hope Recovery located at 3403 Winston Blvd.

“The annual Overdose Awareness Day event, a family-friendly occasion, brings our community together for a night of solidarity, remembrance, and hope. Attendees will enjoy live music, food trucks, a moving Memorial vigil, and access to a wealth of valuable community resources,” a news release states. “It has been of the utmost importance that we continue to raise awareness about the Opioid Epidemic in our community. The Quick Response Team (QRT) of Coastal Horizons strives to work together to provide support to those who have been affected by overdose.”

