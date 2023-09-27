Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Carolina Beach hosts open house to discuss town projects

Members of the community got the chance to learn more about current and future town projects.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach hosted an open house on Tuesday, Sept. 26, for members of the community to learn more about current and future town projects.

According to the announcement, the meeting was held from 4 to 6 p.m., and topics included:

  • Lake Stabilization/Dredge
  • Boardwalk Restroom
  • Mooring Field
  • 2nd Street Extension
  • Skate Park
  • Beach Renourishment
  • Ocean Blvd. Sidewalk
  • Paving
  • St. Joseph Bike/Ped
  • Lake Park Playground

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Military Cutoff Road extension
Military Cutoff Road extension set to open Thursday, connecting Market Street to N.C. 140
William Anthony Spivey
Former Chadbourn Police Chief pleads guilty to fourteen felonies
“Everyone was out on arrival. No injuries.”
Crews responding to treatment center fire in Wilmington
The Wilmington NC Riverfest in 2022
Annual Wilmington Riverfest celebration to feature vendors, music, fireworks and more
Jaesean Daryan Freeman
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Columbus County shooting of mother and son

Latest News

Members of the community got the chance to learn more about current and future town projects.
Carolina Beach hosts open house to discuss town projects
Black mothers participated in the conversation about Black maternal health experiences and...
New Hanover County Downtown Library to host Black Maternal Health discussion
The January winner for the WECT 2024 Collector's Calendar Contest
WECT announcing winners of 2024 Collector’s Calendar Contest
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants mailbox library, buddy bench for young students