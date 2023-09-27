Carolina Beach hosts open house to discuss town projects

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach hosted an open house on Tuesday, Sept. 26, for members of the community to learn more about current and future town projects.

According to the announcement, the meeting was held from 4 to 6 p.m., and topics included:

Lake Stabilization/Dredge

Boardwalk Restroom

Mooring Field

2nd Street Extension

Skate Park

Beach Renourishment

Ocean Blvd. Sidewalk

Paving

St. Joseph Bike/Ped

Lake Park Playground

