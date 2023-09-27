Carolina Beach hosts open house to discuss town projects
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach hosted an open house on Tuesday, Sept. 26, for members of the community to learn more about current and future town projects.
According to the announcement, the meeting was held from 4 to 6 p.m., and topics included:
- Lake Stabilization/Dredge
- Boardwalk Restroom
- Mooring Field
- 2nd Street Extension
- Skate Park
- Beach Renourishment
- Ocean Blvd. Sidewalk
- Paving
- St. Joseph Bike/Ped
- Lake Park Playground
