Brunswick County detectives collect 145 illegal gaming machines from local businesses

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that detectives collected 145 illegal gaming machines in a recent operation.

The BCSO says that detectives also seized over $15,000 in cash in the operation, which included several business in the county.

“Five individuals were also charged with operating more than 5 gaming machines, felony conspiracy, and operating video gaming machine,” a BCSO announcement states.

The BCSO says four of the five businesses had 25 or more gaming machines. State law restricts businesses from operate video gaming machines with video poker, bingo, craps, keno, Eight Liner, Pot-of-Gold and other similar games.

