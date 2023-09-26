Wilmington Fire Department crews respond to structure fire on Clipper Lane

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire on Clipper Lane on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Per a WFD social media post, the fire was ongoing as of about 11 a.m. A WFD representative told WECT that the fire is under control at about 11:15 a.m.

A photo provided by the WFD shows smoke billowing out near some homes.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

