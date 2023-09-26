Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington Fire Department crews respond to structure fire on Clipper Lane

Wilmington NC Fire Department responds to fire on Clipper Lane on Sept. 26, 2023
Wilmington NC Fire Department responds to fire on Clipper Lane on Sept. 26, 2023(Wilmington NC Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire on Clipper Lane on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Per a WFD social media post, the fire was ongoing as of about 11 a.m. A WFD representative told WECT that the fire is under control at about 11:15 a.m.

A photo provided by the WFD shows smoke billowing out near some homes.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, on Howe Street.
One person injured after car goes over bulkhead, plunges into water near Southport pier
William Anthony Spivey
Former Chadbourn Police Chief pleads guilty to fourteen felonies
The Wilmington NC Riverfest in 2022
Annual Wilmington Riverfest celebration to feature vendors, music, fireworks and more
Linda Pearce
Former Elderhaus Executive Director, UNCW Board of Trustees Chair Linda Pearce-Thomas passes away
Thomas Edward Parrish
Wilmington PD looking for missing man

Latest News

20-year-old Jaesean Daryan Freeman has been charged with attempted first degree murder and...
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Columbus County shooting of mother and son
The extension adds over four miles of roadway connecting Market Street (U.S. 17 Business) to...
Military Cutoff Road extension set to open Thursday, connecting Market Street to N.C. 140
Military Cutoff Road extension
Military Cutoff Road extension set to open Thursday, connecting Market Street to N.C. 140
Jaesean Daryan Freeman
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Columbus County shooting of mother and son