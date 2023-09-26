Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Columbus County shooting of mother and son

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office released details on Tuesday concerning the arrest of a Whiteville man in relation to an attempted murder on Sept. 4.

According to the sheriff’s office, 20-year-old Jaesean Daryan Freeman has been charged with attempted first degree murder and failure to appear on a misdemeanor.

A representative with the sheriff’s office states that the arrest “is part of the Georgia Pacific Rd case.”

On Monday, Sept. 4, two people, who are mother and son, were shot on Georgia Pacific Road at around noon.

The man was shot five times and taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and his mother was shot once and taken to Columbus Regional in Whiteville.

Freeman received no bond for the attempted first degree murder charge and a $1,000 secured bond for the failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge.

