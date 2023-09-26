Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Columbus County shooting of mother and son

Jaesean Daryan Freeman
Jaesean Daryan Freeman(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office released details on Tuesday concerning the arrest of a Whiteville man in relation to an attempted murder on Sept. 4.

According to the sheriff’s office, 20-year-old Jaesean Daryan Freeman has been charged with attempted first degree murder and failure to appear on a misdemeanor.

A representative with the sheriff’s office states that the arrest “is part of the Georgia Pacific Rd case.”

On Monday, Sept. 4, two people, who are mother and son, were shot on Georgia Pacific Road at around noon.

The man was shot five times and taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and his mother was shot once and taken to Columbus Regional in Whiteville.

Freeman received no bond for the attempted first degree murder charge and a $1,000 secured bond for the failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge.

Mother and son injured in Columbus County shooting; son hospitalized with five gunshot wounds
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, on Howe Street.
One person injured after car goes over bulkhead, plunges into water near Southport pier
William Anthony Spivey
Former Chadbourn Police Chief pleads guilty to fourteen felonies
The Wilmington NC Riverfest in 2022
Annual Wilmington Riverfest celebration to feature vendors, music, fireworks and more
Linda Pearce
Former Elderhaus Executive Director, UNCW Board of Trustees Chair Linda Pearce-Thomas passes away
Thomas Edward Parrish
Wilmington PD looking for missing man

Latest News

Military Cutoff Road extension
Military Cutoff Road extension set to open Thursday, connecting Market Street to N.C. 140
Ivan Spence
Missing 14-year-old in New Hanover County located and safe
“Traffic is being rerouted to Park Avenue. No serious injuries reported. Please seek an...
Westbound lanes of Oleander Drive reopen following crash near Peiffer Avenue
“Everyone was out on arrival. No injuries.”
Crews responding to treatment center fire in Wilmington