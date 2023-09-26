Senior Connect
Westbound lanes of Oleander Drive closed following crash near Peiffer Avenue

"Traffic is being rerouted to Park Avenue. No serious injuries reported. Please seek an alternate route."
“Traffic is being rerouted to Park Avenue. No serious injuries reported. Please seek an alternate route."(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced just after 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, that the westbound lanes of Oleander Drive near Peiffer Avenue are closed following a crash.

“Traffic is being rerouted to Park Avenue. No serious injuries reported. Please seek an alternate route,” the WPD announcement states.

Updates will be provided as more details become available.

