Westbound lanes of Oleander Drive closed following crash near Peiffer Avenue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced just after 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, that the westbound lanes of Oleander Drive near Peiffer Avenue are closed following a crash.

“Traffic is being rerouted to Park Avenue. No serious injuries reported. Please seek an alternate route,” the WPD announcement states.

Updates will be provided as more details become available.

