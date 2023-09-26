Upcoming Hulu Original horror movie “Appendage” includes scenes filmed in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some Wilmington locals might notice familiar spots when watching the upcoming horror film Appendage, set to release on Oct. 2 on Hulu.

The Hulu Original was produced by 20th Digital Studio and Fever Dream Studios and was written and directed by Anna Zlokovic. The cast includes Hadley Robinson (Little Women, I’m Thinking of Ending Things), Kausar Mohammed (The Flash, 4400), Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek), and Brandon Mychal Smith (You’re the Worst, Four Weddings and a Funeral).

The movie depicts Hannah (played by Robinson), a young fashion designer whose debilitating self-doubt begin to make her physically sick as an “appendage” grows on her body, according to Hulu press materials.

Filming permits were filed last year for the following locations, including the premise of the scenes set to be filmed there:

Angie’s Bed and Breakfast on Market St., “Scenes: Inside the basement of a character’s apartment”

20 S. Front St. Unit 3 (the building includes the Bryand Gallery on its ground-level floor), “Scenes: Scenes inside apartment with new friend and soon to be nemesis”

Reggie’s 42nd Street Lounge, “Scenes: Two characters hanging out in a bar”

309 Kenwood Avenue (a private property), “Scenes: Final scene -- showing future of main characters”

Carolina Apartments on 420 Market St., “Scenes: Main Characters in their NYC apartment”

PBC Design at 3902 Market St. “Scenes: A high-class fashion designer’s studio. A very demanding boss.”

103 S. Front St. “Scenes: Characters in an apartment getting to know each other. One ultimately betrays the other”

An apartment at the intersection of Front St. and Wilkinson “Scenes: Inside the apartment of character’s boyfriend”

Skyline Realty Office at 1121 S. Front St. “Scenes: Actor discovers something disturbing on her skin while in the bathroom”

1938 S. Live Oak Drive “Scenes: Actor returns home to parents house for father’s retirement. She gets sick and ruins the party. Actor makes a phone call from the yard”



