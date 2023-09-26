Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Travis Kelce jersey sales spike nearly 400% after Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is trending after Taylor Swift sat in his stadium suite during Sunday’s game.

Swift’s attendance brought an unexpected spike in Kelce’s jersey sales online.

On Sunday, Kelce was one of the top five selling NFL players after a nearly 400% spike in sales across Fanatics’ websites.

Kelce and Swift are rumored to be dating, although neither has confirmed nor denied the rumors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, on Howe Street.
One person injured after car goes over bulkhead, plunges into water near Southport pier
Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
Investigation underway after child taken to hospital in respiratory distress in Bladen County
Car hits power poles on S. College Road.
Car hits power poles on S College Road, lanes reopen
Mobile home fire.
Air conditioning unit sparks fire in mobile home in Wilmington
Masonboro Country Store deals with impacts of Tropical Strom Ophelia.
Gas station canopy knocked over from storm winds Friday night

Latest News

The merger will benefit all Southport residents, who will see anywhere from a 30 to 50 percent...
Brunswick County to take over the city of Southport’s water and sewer systems
There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
Winning numbers drawn for $785 million Powerball jackpot
Duane Manning
Parole escapee extradited to Columbus County, facing new charges
Davis has been a state trooper since 2015 and is stationed in Jonestown, Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania state trooper charged with using job to apprehend, forcibly commit ex-girlfriend